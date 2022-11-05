Wapato Middle School was locked down late Friday afternoon as police responded to what turned out to be false alarm about someone with a weapon in the parking lot.
Officers from several departments were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. after multiple reports about a person in the parking lot waving a gun around and threatening to shoot up the school, according to a news release from the Wapato Police Department. School officials locked down the school.
Officers detained three people in a car in the parking lot while they talked to staff members and students, and they determined the reports weren’t correct. No weapon was found, the release said.
Police said a student at the school was joking about people in a car in the parking lot having a gun. Other students overheard, thought it was true, and reported to parents who reported it to school staff, the release said.
“After speaking to everyone involved, it was determined that criminal charges were not appropriate,” the release said.
Police from Toppenish and the Yakama Nation also responded, along with Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington State Patrol.
