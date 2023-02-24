No bomb was found at Selah High School on Thursday, according to a Selah School District announcement.
Selah High School’s staff and approximately 1,100 students were evacuated to nearby Selah Middle School after high school staff found a suspicious note on campus. Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said the note indicated a bomb threat Thursday.
A sweep of the building by a bomb-sniffing dog uncovered no incendiary devices, Christman said Friday.
The district dismissed high school students early Thursday ad they were allowed to leave the middle school campus with parent permission.
School resumed Friday morning, with students gathering any belongings they may have left on campus and reporting to their third period classes, according to the district announcement.
Christman said the department's detective unit will continue to investigate the origins of the threat.
Housel Middle School in Prosser also had a bomb threat Thursday. A Prosser Police Department investigation and sweep of the building by a bomb sniffing dog uncovered no suspicious devices, according to a city of Prosser press release.
