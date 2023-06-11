Alexi and Alex Rodriguez-Ybarra bounced off each other as they made their way through a conversation at Eisenhower High School this past week. Their clothes matched and, at times, it seemed like their thoughts matched too.
The twins and soon-to-be graduates took turns answering questions, nodded in agreement and even finished each other's sentences. They do a lot together.
On Tuesday, they will walk across the stage at the Yakima Valley SunDome and add graduating from high school to the list of things they have accomplished together.
“I’m going to be proud of myself. It felt like it was a long time.” Alex said. “We’ll be proud of ourselves.”
“I’m so nervous, I’m feeling a whole bunch of different things,” Alexi laughed. “But now I’m proud, I can say it. We actually made it. We didn’t give up. We went after something we wanted.”
Alex and Alexi will graduate together after triumphing in high school together. Saying they didn’t give up is almost an understatement. After a rough and challenging time in middle school, they stopped attending school for more than a year.
They talked with their family and considered seeking a GED so they could start working.
“I can say our school, going to school, for us has been hard,” Alexi said, before looking at her brother. “You want to finish it?”
“It was always hard for us,” Alex added. “It got really hard for us in middle school. We ended up not going, end of seventh and into eighth grade.”
Then they sat down and thought about what they wanted and what they would do next. No other members of their family had finished and graduated from high school.
There might be better jobs available after graduating from high school, they thought. They saw other kids in their neighborhood going to and from school.
“We would always just be outside and we would see all these kids walking around, coming from school, and it missed us, being back at school. Like, if we’d just stayed, you know, and tried different(ly),” Alexi said.
“I felt too young to just go get my GED and start working,” Alex said. “I just wanted better. I wanted to be better. Do better.”
Their parents said they would support whatever Alex and Alexi decided to do. The eighth graders agreed that they were going to try again. They decided they were going go back to school and go all the way.
“We sat there and talked and we said that we couldn’t give up on school and know we didn’t try. We said we wanted to go back and say we at least tried and did not give up. We wanted to at least try this time,” Alexi said.
“We didn’t feel like we ever tried as hard as we could,” Alex said of middle school.
“We wanted to try this time and, honestly, it was for the better. It turned out for the better,” Alexi added.
They started at Stanton Academy, a small alternative high school in Yakima, where they spent ninth and 10th grade. Alex and Alexi weathered the pandemic before seeking more opportunities and transferring to Ike for their last two years.
It hasn’t always been easy, they said. They fell behind on credits at Stanton. Alexi said she got into a fight on her first day. Alex said other students would bother them sometimes.
But they made their own way and soldiered on. They found principals and staff at Ike who encouraged them and told them the same thing they had been telling themselves: You can do it.
“They took every challenge that was thrown their way and they have met it. They walk the halls with smiles … The world is theirs’,” said Principal John Diener. “I’m excited for them. I can’t wait to shake their hands on Tuesday at the SunDome.”
Alex and Alexi took summer school courses after their sophomore and junior years to catch up. They focused on school, their family and their careers.
They took care of their nephew and did homework after school and on the weekends. Alexi became an assistant for one of Ike’s principals and Alex started working at a local golf course. After graduation, Alexi plans to study esthetics at a local beauty school. Alex wants to become a dental hygienist.
Other students would stop coming to school, they said. Alex and Alexi saw their classmates get discouraged and faced their own share of people who doubted their graduation.
“Like, ‘Are you sure? I think you should go get your GED,’” Alexi said. “And then we tell them ‘No. We’re sure we’re going to graduate. Just watch. You’ll see.’ And now they’re all seeing.”
Come Tuesday, Alex and Alexi will reach the finish line after weathering suspensions and struggles. They believed in themselves and each other. Never let someone stand in the way of your dream, they said.
“The days I wanted to stop going and didn’t go, she made sure,” Alex said. “When we decided to go back to school after eighth grade and we weren’t there for so long, we told each other we weren’t going to give up. We were going to keep going.”
“No matter what,” Alexi said.
