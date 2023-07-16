The primary race for the Sunnyside school board District 4 position will include three candidates on the ballot, though only two are actively running.
Each of these candidates would be a newcomer to the board. Current District 4 board member Sandra Linde did not run for re-election.
The candidates on the ballot are chiropractor Jory Anderson, event planner Antonio H. Daniel Jr. and teacher Anna M. Saenz. Daniel confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic that he is no longer running. His name will still appear on the ballot.
The primary election is Aug. 1. The top two candidates in August’s primary will advance to the general election in November.
Sunnyside School District serves about 6,300 students, most of them Latino. About one-third are English language learners and one-fifth are migrant students, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
District 4 encompasses the northwest and far west area of the school district.
The YH-R asked the candidates three questions. Responses from Anderson and Saenz are below.
What are your strategies for combating pandemic-related learning loss among students?
Anderson: We need accountability from all staff, parents and students, administration and school board implementing and regularly measuring objective progress at all levels of learning to follow improvements in reducing the educational deficits left from online (not in-person school) during the pandemic. Recognizing these deficits and specifically collaborating and adapting and targeting methods of improvement with all involved is key. Giving grace but setting high expectations in order to "catch up" is key. Recognizing and catering to our specific community demographics is important in this process.
Saenz: One of the strategies for combating pandemic-related problems is intervention. Intervention district-wide would look like or based off data from (Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium)/state testing. Data-driven intervention would help monitor the learning gap and help implement teacher/district driven intervention like small groups or one-on-one work. Data-driven intervention can help close the learning gap due to pandemic-related loss.
Many schools are facing budget troubles with the availability of pandemic-era federal funds ending next year. How will you make sure the district stays fiscally healthy while continuing to provide a quality education?
Anderson: Focusing on education-related benchmarks and goals has to be our priority while addressing any potential budget related deficits. We functioned fine with no pandemic funds prior to 2020 and we can do the same post pandemic.
Saenz: The first thing I would do when elected would be to ask to look at the accounts or have a closed-door audit. I would do this to see what expenditures are in process and what are pending. I would also ask questions to clarify what we are spending as a district and work as a team with the other board members to balance the budget and provide quality education.
What would be your approach to listening and responding to the community while on the school board?
Anderson: I am a lifetime Sunnyside community member with multigenerational roots here. I am a small-business owner in Sunnyside. I have always been ultra active in the community, especially in the service and volunteer sector, and have also been active in the school district volunteering and heading up the school bond initiatives.
Saenz: My approach to listening and responding to the community would be a partnership and friendship. I will make myself visible and available to build trust and rapport. Their concern is my concern.
