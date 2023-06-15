Like other students, young people with disabilities face big changes as they approach the end of their high school career and enter adulthood. A new program called LINK will help make that transition easier in the Yakima area.
The program focuses on helping students develop marketable skills and personal skills to be able to live on their own.
LINK is scheduled to start running at full capacity this fall after doing a soft start with three students this past year. The program’s first cohort will have 10 students, six of whom have already been selected, said program manager Sam Blazina.
“Essentially the idea is they progress in their own way because the program is very individualized," Blazina said. "It’s a school-to-life pathway. They’ll have some college, some community experience.”
A small crowd gathered at Yakima Valley College’s Skills Center building last week to celebrate the opening of the program, which came together through a partnership between Educational Service District 105 and YVC.
On top of having the standard classroom equipment like computers, a projector and desks, the LINK classroom has a small library filled with technical manuals on carpentry and car repair. There is also a kitchen to teach the basics of cooking and food prep.
Blazina said she and her colleagues spent years conceptualizing and trying to put together a program like LINK. Now that it's here, she’s ready to see the program and her students grow.
“These conversations have been happening in the area for years," Blazina said. "Parents have been talking about a systemic gap between the K-12 system and post-school options for them.”
Students need to still be enrolled in a K-12 system to be part of the program, and students with disabilities can be enrolled in K-12 school until they turn 21. That gives LINK participants a few years to learn valuable life skills and determine their next steps.
Blazina said one of the most difficult steps of creating LINK was finding a way to incorporate college learning into the program. She said once a relationship was established with YVC, things got a lot easier.
“YVC has been very welcoming and they really jumped on it very quickly,” Blazina said. “They helped us create a certificate program for students and open up the coursework on campus so LINK students could audit classes and get a feel for what they’re like.”
First students
Japheth Hook, one of LINK’s first three students, was responsible for cutting the ribbon into the LINK classroom. He has spent the last couple of months studying criminal justice with the goal of one day joining the police force.
Blazina said Japheth recently completed a Yakima Valley Technical SkillsCenter pathway and is now working with his LINK instructors to turn those skills into a potential internship with the Yakima Police Department.
Jahpeth’s father, Randy, said he’d been dreaming of a program like LINK for his son for a long time. Now that Japheth has been enrolled for a few months, he said the program is better than anything he’d hoped for.
“This year I was under a little bit of stress,” Randy said. “I didn’t know where (Japheth) was going to go. Next year is his last year of transition and since he’s in a wheelchair, we didn’t really know what he was going to do next.”
Before LINK, Randy said YVC didn’t have any programs to accommodate his son’s needs. That’s why Japheth originally attended YV-Tech. Around that time is when the Hook family first heard about LINK.
“My greatest fear was the transition between where he’s at post-high school and college,” Randy said. “LINK came in and said, ‘We’ll resolve that'.”
Randy said he peppered LINK staff with questions about how his son would be guided through the next year of his transition and if LINK would advocate for his needs as he moved into a college setting.
Previous attempts at getting Japheth into YVC, Randy said, were hindered by Japheth’s need to have an aide or his parents with him during class. Initially, the fact the aide would be getting a free education was an issue, Randy said.
“We have no choice. He can’t walk, he can’t use his hands. He has to have a person with him,” Randy said. “LINK said they’d iron all that out and they did. So to me, I was like ‘Oh yeah, my son is going to this. When are you opening?”
On top of working with students on social and life skills, LINK instructors also help them with their college coursework.
Future students, like Wapato High School senior Travis King were able to visit future classroom for the first time. King was the first person to enter the room after Japheth cut the ribbon. He immediately made his way to the library and sat down to read a book about space travel.
“I’ve been fighting for something like this,” said Threasa Machell King, Travis’ mom. “The only other thing they have is to go from high school straight into the workforce. Well, some kids can’t do the workforce. We need something that will help with social skills … LINK gives them the opportunity to get out and learn social skills and things that they need to learn here in the real world, not just in their regular routine.”
