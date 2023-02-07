Heritage University will offer a new master's degree in social work program aimed at training mental health professionals to work in local schools.
The program is known as the Yakima Grow Your Own Consortium and involves a partnership with Heritage and Educational Service District 105, a news release said. It seeks to train a local workforce to serve in nearby schools. Schools nationwide face mental health provider shortages and a growing demand for these services.
Heritage will handle the classes and curriculum. The university already has a bachelor of social work program, but graduates have few in-person options for masters programs in Eastern Washington, the chair of Heritage’s social work program Corey Hodge said in the release.
ESD 105 will work with local school districts to place social work graduate students in internships. Participating districts include Granger, Grandview, Mabton, Mt. Adams, Royal, Toppenish, Wahluke and Wapato, the release said.
“There are a tremendous number of unfilled mental health provider positions in our region,” Heritage University President Andrew Sund said in the release. “Training more students who are from our community and will stay and serve our community will go a long way to meeting this need.”
Educators from traditionally underrepresented groups, including Hispanic and Indigenous communities, are of particular interest to the consortium, the release said.
“Through the Yakima Grow Your Own Consortium, we seek to help build a more diverse workforce that reflects and connects with our growing student population,” ESD 105 Student Support Director Emily Nelson said in the release.
The program was made possible through a mental health service grant from the U.S. Department of Education which will provide about $1.1 million in funding each year for five years. Only two organizations in Washington received the grant, according to the release.
The consortium will begin enrollment in spring 2024.
