It was all hands on deck at Yakima’s Barge-Lincoln Elementary School on Friday afternoon.
Fifth-graders transferred plants from pots to school soil. Former Seattle Sounders FC team captain Brad Evans lent his support to the young gardeners. Abbott Construction workers, ABLH architects and engineers and EarthGen staff pitched in on the construction elements.
Everyone played their role in the project: the addition of two new mini soccer pitches and a green space for kids.
New partnership
The effort came about as a partnership between the Yakima School District, the environmental education nonprofit EarthGen and the RAVE foundation, which is the charitable arm of Seattle Sounders FC.
Ashley Fosberg, the executive director of the RAVE Foundation, said she knew Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene from work they did at Highline Public Schools. The two reconnected on Yakima projects about 18 months ago.
Greene identified Barge-Lincoln as a top-priority school for a project with the RAVE foundation, Fosberg said.
The school’s administrative team took several steps in the past few years to physically improve the campus, Greene said. That included removing barbed wire from its fence, painting the building and installing a new playground.
“And this ended up being right now the culmination thus far of the beautification and transformation of Barge-Lincoln,” he said. “And I think that now we have a facility that externally represents the hearts and minds of our children.”
EarthGen Executive Director Meredith Lohr said her organization connected with the Barge-Lincoln project through the RAVE Foundation.
EarthGen is a Washington-based group that focuses on youth environmental education. Increasing green space at schools is an important part of that mission, Lohr said.
The EarthGen and RAVE teams also visited Washington Middle School Thursday for a similar project, planting native greenery and engaging with students there.
The green space and soccer pitch project has been in the works since the beginning of this school year, Barge-Lincoln Assistant Principal Tori Brennan said. Much of the supplies and labor came from donated sources, including Abbott Construction.
The green space project wrapped up Friday, but the mini soccer pitches will not be done until near the end of June, Brennan said. The school is planning a kickoff event to open the pitches.
Student-centered space
The green space incorporated input from Barge-Lincoln’s fifth-grade student leaders. They met with the EarthGen team during the planning process.
Student leader Genesis Briseno said they gathered in a school conference room to talk about their design ideas, and it was “pretty cool.”
Lohr said the students asked for more shade, a place to sit and talk with friends and flowering plants. All of this ended up in the final green space design.
Briseno said seeing it all come together was exciting. She wanted everyone to see the vision she and her peers had worked on.
“My dream pretty much came true actually,” she said.
Jaden Montano, another student leader, said he hopes future classes treat the space with respect and appreciate the new trees.
On Friday, all the school’s fifth-graders pitched in, transferring plants into the soil and raking gravel into place.
Fifth-grader Lydia Bastida said she had a lot of experience gardening already. During the planting process, she helped her classmates and demonstrated the correct way to remove a plant from its container.
She said she thinks more kids should get opportunities like the ones Barge-Lincoln students had Friday. And she was impressed with the way the green space turned out.
“I absolutely love it,” she said.
Having students heavily involved throughout the process was an intentional choice by the adults involved.
“The idea is that we help them to develop a sense of agency around making their dreams happen,” EarthGen’s Lohr said.
Former Sounders team captain Evans said projects like these can unlock new interests for students, whether it be in environmentalism, design or engineering.
“Something here that we did today might strike a chord with someone in the community that spurs an amazing career,” he said.
Growing collaborations
The Barge-Lincoln beautification was the first school pitch project east of the Cascades for the RAVE Foundation, but it won’t be the last, Fosberg said. She anticipated future partnerships between the Sounders and YSD.
Generally, the foundation makes a lasting investment in the communities they work in, she said. For Yakima, that could mean free soccer programs, trips to Sounders matches in Seattle and more soccer pitches.
“So, this physical investment is just the beginning of our relationship with Barge-Lincoln and Yakima public schools,” she said.
Superintendent Greene said additional projects are in the works but have not been confirmed yet. Elementary schools like Adams and Hoover could add new mini soccer pitches. An elementary school soccer league is possible. The next step is to identify which Yakima schools are most in need of projects like this.
In between autographing free Sounders soccer balls for young fans, Evans said Barge-Lincoln was just one of many schools he’d been to recently, giving him insight into what these projects mean for people.
“You just see how soccer is the lifeblood of the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.