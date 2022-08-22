Heritage University’s High School Equivalency Program will begin classes at a fourth location — Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside — this week.
The HEP is a GED program for migrant workers and their families. It gives students from those communities an opportunity to learn mathematics, social studies, science and reading and writing and earn their GED.
To enroll, students must meet the following requirements:
• Be over the age of 16
• Worked a seasonal farmworker or have a family who has worked as a seasonal farmworker for at least 75 days in the last two years
• Not yet have a high school diploma or equivalent
• Have a valid ID
Classes will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students will work with instructors and schedule their studies then, but are expected to work on mathematics daily, according to an email from Program Director Jennifer Renteria-Lopez. Students must test when they first enter the program to see what subjects they need to work on the most.
The new location in Sunnyside is opening in partnership with Nuestra Casa at 906 E. Edison Ave. Nuestra Casa is a local community organization which offers many other resources and opportunities. Students also can take classes in Granger, Prescott and on Heritage University’s campus in Toppenish.
“We are grateful for this partnership (with Nuestra Casa),” Renteria-Lopez said in an email. “The GED program is focused on guiding migrant families to a better future by providing free GED courses and inspiring our migrant community to continue furthering their education.”
Enrollment is open. Interested students can call 509-865-0736 to set up an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.