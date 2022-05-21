Naches Valley High School Principal Richard Rouleau welcomes students on Thursday, May 19, 2022 before a group of senior leaders open a 100-year-old time capsule, buried by the first graduating class of the high school.
A small bible snd pieces of newspapers from 1922, all contents of a time capsule left by the first graduating class of Naches Valley High School, lay on a table in the gym at the high school on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
History can be a dirty business, as Lehman “Xander” Hires learned Thursday afternoon in the Naches Valley High School gymnasium. He put on gloves before pulling sodden, brown pages from a duct-taped metal tin, no larger than a woman’s shoe box.
The pages were 100 years old, and Hires was the first person in more than 40 years to hold them in his hands, as he opened a time capsule buried by the first ever official graduating class from the school.
Hires opened the capsule at an assembly in the high school gymnasium attended by the student body and some alumni. Students and staff crowded around as he and the fellow student government leaders who organized the time capsule project displayed its contents.
“Dude, I’m so excited,” he said as he struggled to remove the decades-old tape from the outside of the box.
Inside were newspapers from 1922 and 1980, as well as a small Bible. Soon, the class of 2022 will decide which parts of their own history to preserve for future generations of students.
Classes of ’22
Naches Valley High School’s first official graduating class buried the original time capsule in 1922, with instructions not to open it for 100 years, according to a placard in front of the current school building.
The box was moved from the old campus to the current building in 1980, said NVHS Assistant Principal Joe Frazier, a graduate of the class of 2005.
For generations of students, the time capsule was just something to pass by on the way to class. But for the class of 2022 it’s been a long-held promise, said senior Kate Brownlow. They’d been told for years that their class would get to unearth it.
Frazier said that the school’s student government started talking about the time capsule in December. But real efforts did not get underway until spring 2022, said senior Emily Stout.
She and her fellow students were not certain they would find anything at the site where it was supposedly buried, so they were excited to see the capsule actually existed.
“I’m excited that it actually went through because I mean, people have been promising us for the last 12 years, ‘OK, you’ll do that, you’ll do that,’” said Senior Class President Lani Mildfelt.
Inside the box
The honor of opening the box went to Hires because he did not ditch on senior skip day, he and his fellow student government members joked.
The big moment came during an assembly where the student body of the approximately 375-student school came out to see just what was in the box.
Hires struggled with the surprisingly tough duct tape for several minutes, gritting his teeth while some of his classmates called out encouragements. When he made it through, dirt spilled out of the box. The tape had not been enough to keep dirt and moisture out. Still, his classmates crowded around to see the contents.
One grade at a time, students were allowed to look over to the tables where their classmates spread out two newspapers from 1922, a newspaper the class of 1980 added, and a small Bible from an unknown year.
As the majority of students trickled out of the gym, some of the senior class stayed behind to examine the capsule’s contents in detail.
One of the newspapers was an edition of the Yakima Daily Republic from Thursday May 25, 1922, Stout and Hires discovered after carefully removing some of the dirt. Though not every headline was visible, the students got a kick out of a story about a woman who was arrested twice in 49 hours.
“That’s so exciting,” Hires said. “Hopefully we can preserve it enough to be able to go through and actually read some of articles. But that’s super cool, super exciting.”
Eager to learn more about the stories in these papers, some of the students considered looking for archived versions online or in local libraries.
What to leave behind
The class of 2022 will attempt to preserve the historic newspapers and add their own items to a time capsule that will be sealed off for future students.
The senior class has not finalized the objects from 2022 to be added to the capsule, though they’re considering putting in the cost of everyday items and student testimonials, Stout said.
Mildfelt said she hopes other schools will be inspired to embark on similar projects, so people can look back on their high school memories.
Some of the seniors said it was nice to come together to open the capsule in their final days before graduation.
But the moment was bittersweet too, as it marked the end of their time with classmates who they grew up with, Stout said.
Brownlow said that most of the students at NVHS come from families with deep roots in Naches Valley. Several will be going off to college next year, some in other states.
“I hope that by repairing this time capsule, and leaving that and opening it, it kind of sparks a whole new level of just being proud of where you’re from,” she said.
