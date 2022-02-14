Most school levies in the Yakima Valley have the majority voter approval they need to pass, according to special election results updated by the Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Division on Monday afternoon.
Replacement levies requested by Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts all had over 50% voter approval as of Monday. They need a simple majority to pass.
The four-year levies help fund the daily operations of schools, such as paying for additional staff, extracurriculars and technology.
Grandview School District’s replacement levy request was failing with 48% voter approval as of Monday. The district can try again in a future election.
Highland School District’s request for a six-year capital levy for safety, security, infrastructure and technology improvements had about 61% voter approval as of Monday.
Voters rejected the bond that Union Gap School District requested for construction updates to athletic facilities. It received 45% voter approval and needed 60% to pass.
Naches Park and Recreation District’s request for a two-year special levy to help fund daily operations had about 65% voter approval Monday, safely over the 60% it needed to pass.
The auditor’s office has counted 12,505 ballots in the special election, putting turnout at 28%. The election will be certified Friday.
