Despite its nostalgic appeal, the historic Mabton high school won’t serve students again in the near future.
For the past few months, Mabton School District officials and staff have been studying options for expanding the district’s secondary school space to retire the old portable classrooms for seventh and eighth grades. Board members were considering two options — building a two-story addition on Mabton Junior Senior High School or buying back the old high school and restoring it.
After gathering community feedback and considering all options, board members opted to pursue the new addition.
“We were all a little sad to decline the old high school option because it is a neat old building, but we felt our local dollars would benefit more students and create a safer campus overall with the new addition option,” Mabton Superintendent Joey Castilleja said in an emailed statement.
“The new addition focuses on safety and access into the building, and includes a kitchen upgrade to improve our school breakfast/lunch program,” he said. “It also benefits all students in grades 7-12, not just 7/8.”
On July 25, board members passed a resolution to go out for a $12.8 million bond on the November ballot. A higher percentage of voters in the school district must approve a bond for it to pass — at least 60%, while a levy requires a simple majority of 50% plus one.
A bond allows the district to get the money up front instead of waiting to collect the tax dollars. A bond would allow construction to start sooner, board President Wendy Morrow has said.
“This time around the Board would like to get construction started promptly so that our students can benefit sooner than later,” Castilleja said. “Safety issues in particular are a timely need.”
The old Mabton High School on the east edge of town has been empty for more than 50 years. It was built in 1911 in the Mission/Spanish Revival style and sits inside a chain link fence on 2 acres just east of the junior senior high football field.
The first graduating class of Mabton High School was 1913. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1985 and according to the National Register application, 52 classes graduated before the structure was replaced by a new facility in the mid-1960s and used as a grade school.
In 1977, the school district sold the building to the Mabton Historical Society for $7,800. Some have tried to revive it as a city hall and library, medical clinic or commercial space.
Seattle developer Paul Purcell bought it in 2002 and hoped to create a wine-related bed and breakfast, winery and restaurant. In recent years the building has received a new roof and foundational reinforcement.
Purcell sidelined his plans because the old school was “too far away from the action” in wine country, he has said. He seeks a buyer who appreciates the building’s history and aesthetics and will restore it.
