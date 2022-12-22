Mabton School District Superintendent Joseph Castilleja was named a “superintendent to watch” for 2022 by the National School Public Relations Association, according to a news release from Educational Service District 105.
The recognition goes to 25 school administrators nationwide who are early in their careers as superintendents and exhibit remarkable leadership with an emphasis on good communication, according to the NSPRA website.
Castilleja’s colleagues in Mabton and beyond nominated him for the distinction and highlighted his use of social media in connecting with local families, the press release said.
In the press release, Castilla said he felt humbled by the recognition.
“It is awesome to be associated with innovation in communication in the world of schools and serving kids,” he said in the press release. “I am lucky to be a part of a team that understands how important communication really is to school success.”
Castilleja is a lifelong Yakima Valley resident. He was a teacher and administrator in Lower Valley districts before he took over the Mabton School District in July 2018. He is also a member of the Washington National Guard and plays in the 133D Washington Army National Guard Band.
Two other superintendents in Washington also received the distinction: Shaun Carey of Enumclaw School District and Adam Swinyard of Spokane Public Schools.
