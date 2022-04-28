Sunnyside School District Superintendent candidate Joseph Castilleja discussed the gains he’s made local academics as Mabton School District’s Superintendent and his dedication to student comfort as he fielded from community members in a public meeting in the district’s board room Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Castilleja is one of two finalists hoping to lead Yakima County’s second largest school district.
The district is seeking someone to fill the superintendent position after former Superintendent Kevin McKay resigned in December due to disagreements with the Sunnyside school board. The Selah School Board chose McKay to replace outgoing Superintendent Shane Backlund. Sunnyside’s interim superintendent is Heidi Hellner-Gomez.
Castilleja said he has worked well with his current board. He knows all eyes will be on his and the Sunnyside school board’s relationship, should he get the position. He said speaking with the board Wednesday, he felt comfortable moving forward with them.
His role is to execute the will of the board and he is looking to steer the relationship between the superintendent and the Sunnyside school board into a more collaborative one, rather than an adversarial one, he said.
“When we start getting that complementary relationship together, we move mountains,” he said.
Castilleja said during his career he’s focused on student growth. That included improving graduation rates at White Swan High School and fostering the dual language program at Mabton.
He said he is less interested in test scores and more interested in making sure students feel a sense of belonging so that they can reach the standards set by schools.
“The idea of belonging before you learn, there's a through line to that,” he said.
He said in his first 90 days as superintendent, he would spend time getting to know The Sunnyside School District community and their priorities and concerns, then spend the next 90 days devising a plan to address what he learned.
Castilleja is a lifelong Lower Valley resident. He grew up in Zillah and began his career in the National Guard, which he is still a member of, he said. He entered education through the Troops to Teachers program. He taught at Washington Elementary School and was principal at White Swan High School before he became Mabton superintendent.
Castilleja said he’s long had his eye on Sunnyside and it’s the only superintendent position he applied to, out of the many positions this year.
Sunnyside stakeholders met with the other finalist, Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell, Tuesday.
The school board will discuss the finalists in a closed meeting Thursday, Board President Sandra Linde said. The district expects to make an announcement Friday on who its new superintendent will be, Sunnyside Director of Communications Jessica Morgan said.
