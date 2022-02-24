Mabton School District let students out early on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 after officials learned of a threat made against a high school student Wednesday afternoon, according to an announcement on the district’s Facebook page.
Students and staff at Mabton Junior Senior High School and Artz Fox Elementary School were given a secure and teach order Wednesday afternoon at about 12:40 p.m., after district officials learned of the threat, according to the announcement.
Law enforcement and district officials assessed the situation and dismissed students early, at about 2 p.m., the announcement said. Mabton Superintendent Joseph Castilleja said Mabton Police Department and school resource officers helped supervise the early dismissal.
“No one was harmed during the secure and teach, and no threat ever entered our campus,” Castilleja said in an email.
Classes resumed normally Thursday, with additional school resource officers on Mabton’s campuses, Castilleja said.
