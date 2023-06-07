FILE: Third grade classroom at Artz-Fox Elementary School in Mabton


The Mabton School District delayed opening its schools by two hours due to a power outage Wednesday morning. Students will be dismissed at the regular Wednesday time, a district announcement said.

Normally on Wednesdays, students start school at 8:30 a.m. and are released at 1:35 p.m., according to the district website.

There will be no preschool in the district Wednesday.

