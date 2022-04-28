Mabton reopened schools Thursday, April 28, 2022, after Mabton Police Department officers identified the student behind threats made online that caused schools to close Wednesday, according to an announcement on the Mabton School District's Facebook page.
Mabton police worked with the school district, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Instagram to find the source of threats made on Instagram that school officials learned about Tuesday, a post on the MPD Facebook page said.
One student was expelled due the threats and the investigation is ongoing the MPD post said.
Police determined there was no immediate threat to students’ safety, though police would be present on school campuses Tuesday the posts said.
