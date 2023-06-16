Zaylei McCord did a lot at Toppenish High School. A lot.
She was ASB president her senior year after four years in leadership. She’ll graduate this year as valedictorian and Toppenish’s Girl of the Year. She played three sports, volunteered to do athletic training and sports medicine work for Toppenish athletics and went to national events with the Health Occupations Students of America club.
She’s loved it.
“School was somewhere I wanted to be, always. I’m not going to lie, I get here before some teachers,” McCord said. “I get here before 7 o’clock, every day. I usually leave at 4 because of sports most of the time. I’m here early and I leave late.”
McCord has always wanted to do more and be at the top. Her older sister also succeeded in academics and leadership and McCord wanted to go beyond that. Her drive to succeed pushed her past challenges and roadblocks and into leadership and scholarships and college.
She’s sought the top of the mountain since her freshman year.
“I just knew I was going to be someone at the top,” she said.
And yet, McCord’s journey has been as much about giving back and creating change. It’s been about sharing her love of school and love of her community with others. She wanted to make change so other people could enjoy it as much as she did.
“To me it’s important because everything is not perfect and everything is never going to be perfect, but if I can help strive for a better perfect, it will make other people happy. I know there’s some kids in school who depended on school,” McCord said. “If school was the best thing around them, it made them feel happier, it made them feel better about themselves.”
“If I can better the school and better everything, all the activities for the school, it can make other people’s lives better.”
Giving back, helping others and creating change are part of what makes a leader a leader, McCord said. For her, the most important qualities in leaders are communication and the ability to sacrifice what you might want for what the community wants or needs.
That means listening to her peers. Toppenish’s leadership teacher and adviser, Le Anne Straehle, pointed out some of the projects the graduating senior has worked on.
For Project Citizen, an assignment that asked students to gather data and look into a local issue, McCord and her peers talked to school officials and students to learn more about inconsistencies in discipline at the school.
They gave a set of recommendations to Toppenish High School’s administration.
“I honestly think it really helped because we started to get a lot more consistent on stuff,” Straehle said.
McCord focused on setting up dances and events for special needs students at Toppenish. Straehle said she took the time to build relationships with those students; McCord worked to figure out what those students wanted and how to make that happen.
“If you needed something done, Zaylei, in a heartbeat, would do it,” Straehle said. “She just has that friendly smile … She’s always so pleasant and upbeat.”
It hasn’t always been easy going for the graduating senior. She had to grow to meet the challenges in her life. The weight of her responsibilities would catch up with her.
“I don’t regret it, but there were times I had mental breakdowns and I would say, ‘I don’t know why I’m doing this much, I need a break.’ But my brain never let me,” she said.
McCord added that leadership taught her to organize her obligations and responsibilities. She said she wanted to do everything and be everywhere. McCord said Straehle helped her realize that she couldn’t control everything.
“Sometimes I have to give up what I want and what is best for me in order to help others,” McCord said.
Challenges came outside the classroom. McCord said she had to end an unhealthy friendship that had weighed heavily on her during junior year. Her father died when she was in eighth grade.
That made starting high school hard, she said. She said she was depressed, but still wanted to succeed.
“I could have had bad grades, I could have not participated,” McCord said. “I chose the other route and use my sadness to tune my academics, to use all of that stuff to better myself and make myself happy again.”
Graduation is Friday and this chapter of McCord’s life will draw to a close. In a way, it’s scary, she said. McCord loves Toppenish. Her family and her support network are here. She grew up in the city and will miss the Red Bull drinks, the short drives to school and shorter walks to her friends’ houses.
Her next steps will take her to Washington State University, where she hopes to study athletic training and sports medicine. That’s another passion she pursued in high school, where she took sports medicine classes and traveled with the high school football team to provide athletic training services.
McCord is nervous for what comes after graduation, but she’s excited to finish and move on, she said. Her drive to succeed, though, remains.
“Pullman is bigger, I’m going to have to walk a little farther,” McCord said.
“I’m going to have to try a little harder. That’s all it is.”
