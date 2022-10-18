The Los Angeles Philharmonic awarded youth orchestra Yakima Music en Acción a $15,000 grant through its Partners in Learning initiative, according to a news release.
This is the second year YAMA received money from Partners in Music Learning, which supports innovative youth programs. Last year, YAMA received $40,000. YAMA Development Director Hannah McMeekin said while these grants were related, YAMA had to re-apply for the partnership and funding this year.
The LA Philharmonic awarded grants to 20 programs nationwide this year to increase youth access to music program, according to the release. Through the grant initiative, the LA Philharmonic wants to build networks between awardees. Partners in Learning is administered through the LA Philharmonic’s YOLA National Program.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with YOLA and this national community of creative youth development programs,” McMeekin said in the press release.
McMeekin said that YAMA obtains about $100,000 worth of grants annually.
