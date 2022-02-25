The Zillah School District continues to investigate a racial slur allegedly used against a Wapato player at a high school boys basketball game at Zillah High School in early February 2022, according to district officials.
The slur was said during the Feb. 5 boys basketball game and was directed at a Wapato player, according to a statement from the school district.
“At this point, evidence has surfaced that supports the claim of a racial slur being used, but it is difficult to determine who in the gymnasium made the comment,” the statement from school administrators said.
Zillah High School Principal Mike Torres said in an email that a video from the event helped officials determine the approximate spot in the gym the slur came from, but not the identity of the person who said it. He asked that anyone who has more information or a recording from that day contact the district.
Torres and other Zillah administrators met with Washington South Central Athletic Conference leadership last week to discuss the incident and the response from Zillah and Wapato school districts. Administrators from the two districts are working together on the investigation.
Torres said the district will provide the league with updates at its March 9 meeting, where a decision about any possible sanctions will be made.
Connell High School was sanctioned by the league in 2021 after allegations arose that their fans yelled racist remarks at Zillah players at a high school girls basketball game. The league banned Connell fans from attending basketball games for the remainder of that season and fined the district. Connell was also banned from postseason games, but successfully appealed that decision.
