The Heritage University Class of 2022 will celebrate commencement at the Yakima Valley SunDome on May 14, according to a news release.
It will be the university’s first commencement ceremony at the SunDome in three years, due to pandemic-related delays and changes.
The university had a commencement ceremony on its Toppenish campus in October 2021 to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021.
This year, 247 students earned degrees from Heritage, the release said.
State Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, will be the commencement speaker, according to the release. She is the only Native American woman in the Washington Legislature.
University officials will give out awards to outstanding students, as well as the 2022 Violet Lumley Rau Outstanding Alumnus Award. This year’s recipient will be Courtney Hernandez, who works at A.C. Davis High School as an English teacher and is a founding member of the Selah Alliance For Equality, the release said.
More information on commencement is available online at bit.ly/yhr-hu2022.
