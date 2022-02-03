Heritage University expects to return to in-person classes Feb. 14, according to a university news release. The private, four-year university in Toppenish has been in remote learning since its spring semester began Jan. 18.
Student services are still available on campus, the release said. Campus policy requires visitors to wear an N-95 mask, a KN-95 mask, or be double-masked with a surgical mask.
The release cited the high number of COVID cases in the area as a significant factor in the decision to remain in remote learning.
Yakima County saw a spike in COVID cases in January, due in part to high transmission of the omicron variant. While the surge has begun to wane in parts of Washington, community transmission remains high in Yakima County, according to local health officials.
