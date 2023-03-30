Heritage University will open a new campus in downtown Kennewick. The campus will welcome freshmen students for the fall semester, according to a news release.
The Kennewick location will offer classes for freshmen through seniors in fields such as business administration, education, social work and accounting, the news release said. The new campus will be housed in the former Tri-Cities Herald building on Canal Drive in downtown Kennewick. It will feature classrooms, offices and study spaces.
The university’s main campus is in Toppenish, but it has operated a campus to service Tri-Cities students in Pasco for two decades, the release said. The Pasco campus services transfer students and offers bachelors degrees in five fields. The university also has a relationship with Columbia Basin College.
Students who study at a Tri-Cities location have access to the subjects taught at the university’s main campus in Toppenish, the press release said.
Heritage administrators said in the press release that opening the new Kennewick location will make it easier for area students to pursue higher education, which aligns with the university’s mission.
““We can work together to serve the people in the Tri-Cities who come from many backgrounds. Providing more choices for students is always better in higher education,” Heritage president Andrew Sund said in the press release.
