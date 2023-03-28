Heritage University in Toppenish will invest $250,000 in scholarships for people who enroll in the school’s principal certification program. Over the next few years, eligible enrollees will each receive a $5,000 scholarship.
The program trains educators to take on roles in administrative leadership in local schools, according to a news release. Graduates receive their Washington state principal certificate.
“We know that demand for qualified principals in small towns is acute,” said Heritage University chair of educational administration Ken Bergevin in the news release. “Through Heritage University, these educators can become certified as a principal in as few as 10 months with a program designed to meet their career goals.”
Enrollment for the program is open. People interested in enrolling in the program can find more information online at heritage.edu/edadmin.
