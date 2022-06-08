Heritage University raised $723,085 for student scholarships at its 36th annual Bounty of the Valley gathering Saturday, according to a university press release.
Saturday was the first time in three years the university has had the event in person on its Toppenish campus. The previous two fundraisers were virtual due to the pandemic, the release said.
“When I think back on the many lessons I learned during the COVID times, one of the most endearing is just how blessed this university and our students are to have the unwavering support of all of you,” University President Andrew Sund said at the event. “Your commitment to ensuring that higher education remains accessible means our students continued their academic pursuits uninterrupted.”
Heritage alumni Alex Vera and Gerardo Ruelas hosted the event. The Yakima Valley natives work for Costco Wholesale at its headquarters in Issaquah. Recent Heritage graduate Yuli Guzman was the student speaker.
Community members can donate online at bit.ly/yhr-bounty. An additional $10,000 in donations came in after Saturday’s event, as of Wednesday morning.
The university has raised more than $8.5 million since its first Bounty of the Valley fundraiser, according to its website.
Heritage is a private university located on the Yakama Reservation. As of fall 2020, it had nearly 1,000 students enrolled, with 96% of students receiving some type of financial aid, according to its website.
