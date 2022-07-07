Dr. Andrew Sund will continue to serve as Heritage University’s president until 2027, according to a news release from the university.
“I’m very happy that I’m going to be here for another five years,” Sund said. “We will continue to work on the vitality of the university and ensure that we are solid.”
Heritage University is in Toppenish and enrolled about 1,000 students in the fall of 2020, according to its website. It is designated as both a Hispanic Serving Institution and Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution.
On July 5, the Heritage University Board of Directors approved a five-year contract extension for Sund, who has served in the role for five years after being appointed in 2017. Sund was previously president of St. Augustine College in Chicago.
The board cited his “steadfast dedication to the university’s mission and campus community” in a news release.
Heritage University is a private institution and has not released details regarding the contract. According to copies of Heritage University’s tax returns published by the IRS, Sund was paid $291,102 in 2019.
Sund guided Heritage University through the COVID-19 pandemic and has focused on fundraising; the university recently raised over $700,000 at its Bounty of the Valley event. He hopes to continue those efforts.
Sund also wants to work with local communities — especially students and local employers — to prepare graduates for employment opportunities in the Yakima Valley. He emphasized the importance of creating professional opportunities through education.
“We want to work in tandem with communities that we serve,” Sund said. “Both with students and businesses where our students end up working.”
One of Sund’s goals during the next five years is to introduce new degree programs that prepare students for the local economy. Those programs are still in the planning stage, but Sund said Heritage University is working with local stakeholders to determine which programs should be implemented.
Sund has emphasized his belief in Heritage University’s mission — to provide a high-quality education in the Lower Valley — and wants to “make this institution strong to serve many generations to come.”
