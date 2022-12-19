Little learners in the Toppenish area have a brand new space to begin their educational journeys. Heritage University dedicated its new Early Learning Center building Friday at its Toppenish campus.
The $4.1 million facility includes five classrooms and can serve about 88 students, said the center’s program manager, Esther Osorio. It is open not only to the children of Heritage students and staff, but to all community members. It provides services to preschoolers and toddlers starting at age 1.
Osorio said there is no firm opening date for the new building but expects the center will begin to offer services there in mid-January. Parents interested in enrolling their kids can call 509-865-8630.
“We are truly thankful for this new campus,” Osorio said during the building dedication. “We will be able to continue to serve our Heritage University community, as well as our local community.”
The current early learning center is across the street from the campus, meaning staff and children must cross the busy Fort Road to reach the university. The new building sits on the east side of campus.
Most of the funding for the new building came from donors who wished to remain anonymous, plus a state grant, said David Wise, Heritage’s vice president of advancement.
Heritage worked with Graham Baba Architects and Chervenell Construction. The project took about a year. Some of the outdoor play areas are not yet complete due to the winter weather.
