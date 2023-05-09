Heritage University's 2023 commencement is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
About 250 students earned degrees from Heritage this year, according to a university news release. The university of about 1,000 students serves undergraduate and graduate students. It operates a main campus in Toppenish and a satellite campus in the Tri-Cities.
Former state Rep. Phyllis Gutiérrez Kenney will be the commencement speaker, the release said. Gutiérrez Kenney is the chair of the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.
During the ceremony, Heritage will present Ryan Washburn with the Violet Lumley Rau award for outstanding alumni, the release said. Navy veteran Washburn graduated from the university in 2012 and has gone on to work in Benton County helping veterans as a therapeutic court coordinator.
The university will distribute academic awards to students for distinction and academic excellence, the release said.
More information on commencement is available online at bit.ly/hugrad23.
