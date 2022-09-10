TOPPENISH — Out on the emerald green lawn of Heritage University’s Toppenish campus, alumna and program coordinator Josefa Zarco tossed a rubber ball in the air, aiming for one of the several blue barrels set up in a triangle. It was her first time playing “cup pong” and she and her friends laughed as each attempt sailed successfully in or fell woefully short.
Lawn games like this, along with a free food, university swag bags and music, were among the offerings at Heritage University’s first-ever homecoming celebration Friday. The event was part of the school's 40th anniversary celebrations.
In a speech at the gathering, Sister Kathleen Ross, who co-founded Heritage in 1982, spoke about the university’s goal of offering higher education in an area where that is in short supply, for people who otherwise might be overlooked by the university system.
Nontraditional homecoming
The university serves about a thousand commuter students at its small campus surrounded by hops fields, and differs from traditional, large universities, said President Andrew Sund.
“We are a different institution, we're a unique institution in the Yakima Valley,” he said. “So, our homecomings are also going to be unique and different.”
Heritage’s homecoming did not include any football games or sporting events but did offer lawn games like cup pong and cornhole. Treats like cotton candy, popcorn, shaved ice, fry bread and tacos were available for any guests, free-of-charge. DJ Big Ern played oldies and contemporary hits. The university hosted a scavenger hunt and participants could win 1980s-themed prizes like boomboxes and Swatch watches.
Student Serenity Benoit said she appreciated that the university kept the food free, because students do not always have extra money to splurge on treats.
This is her first semester at Heritage after transferring from Yakima Valley Community College. A college homecoming was new for her, and she said it was cool. Heritage, with its small student body and personable teachers, felt like a community.
Several homecoming attendees compared the atmosphere at the university to a community or family.
“This is like my house, I know everyone here,” said Miguel Juarez, an associate professor in the social work program.
Juarez graduated from the university in 2002 and joined the staff in 2004. He said he stuck around the university because of the respect he received from the beginning. He especially appreciated how many people spoke to him in Spanish, his first language.
He said he feels Heritage recognizes the needs of its students, like those who are the first in their families to attend college or who have jobs outside of school.
Alum Gabriel Pinon said he came to the celebration because he appreciates Heritage’s community atmosphere. The homecoming celebration reflected the overall feeling of connectedness he felt during his time there, first as a student and then as an admissions counselor. Today he works for the Mabton School District.
“I think it’s more than just an opportunity to get to know other people from other classes or other generations of Heritage University graduates. It’s just great to come and reunite with community in general,” Pinon said.
The university also engaged in a fundraising push called Eagle Giving Day around homecoming. The university encouraged alumni to donate, with donations of $40 or more eligible to be matched by an anonymous donor, according to a university news release.
The money will go toward student scholarships, the release said. Nearly all Heritage students receive some form of financial aid.
As of Friday, Sund was unsure of the total amount raised, but said the campaign succeeded in helping the university re-engage with alumni.
Though the homecoming may not have resembled those at larger universities, Sund said the important thing was to honor the alumni who represent Heritage and its mission once they graduate.
“We wanted to thank them and honor that by having this celebration,” he said.
Behind the festivities
University officials have long considered ways to celebrate Heritage’s 40th anniversary, said David Wise, vice president of marketing and communications for the university. Planning for a homecoming celebration took off during the spring.
Staff are already looking forward to potential future homecomings, he said.
“We're hoping that this is the first of many, many annual events,” Wise said. “So far the response has been terrific.”
More than 100 people turned out at Friday’s homecoming. Several attendees said they would come to future homecoming events.
Alumna Fernanda Ortiz, who graduated in spring, said she heard about it from her sorority sisters and showed up to support them. She said she felt like the university could have reached out to alumni more, but she would still come to future homecomings.
Wise said he hopes alumni will take the time to reflect on how their university years changed them, since college is often a time of self-discovery and personal development.
“It's a great opportunity to really remember how different your college years are from the rest of your life,” he said.
