Leonard Eagle-Elk, a junior at Eisenhower High School, uses a machine that logs the salmon parr, the adolescent phase of their life cycle, after they have been tagged at the coho hatchery in Ellensnburg, Wash. Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Jade Salgado, a junior at Eisenhower High School, takes notes on the weight of a basket of salmon parr before they are loaded onto a truck at the coho hatchery in Ellensnburg, Wash. to then be released on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
For salmon parr inside the Melvin R. Sampson Fish Hatchery in Ellensburg, life took a big turn Tuesday.
These teenagers of the salmon world went from massive tanks, where they grew up, to holding areas in a white truck. One by one, they had a tag the size of a grain of rice inserted via needle. Each had their tag scanned. The salmon went down a tube, much like a fish waterslide, and then back into tanks before they were transported to local creeks. Over the next year, they will grow into young adult salmon and make their way to the ocean. Their lives — and deaths — provide vital information on the health of the ecosystem.
The humans behind this ecological research endeavor included veteran hatchery workers and five new faces, students from Yakima’s Eisenhower High School taking part in a new, hands-on ecological internship.
The internship is in its pilot year at Eisenhower. Five students signed up for the internship this summer, said Robin Driver, the science teacher leading the program. Up to 12 students could join in future years and current participants are invited back.
Students participate five days a week for six weeks. Twice a week, the class ventures out to work sites, like the hatchery, to learn from people working in various ecological fields from Easton to Prosser. At the end of the program, students earn one credit and a $1,800 stipend, Driver said.
The internship is a partnership between Eisenhower, the Pacific Education Institute and Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. Science educators and industry professionals hope the program gives students a taste of career opportunities in ecology.
As he scanned the tags inside each salmon parr, Eisenhower junior Leonard Eagle-Elk talked about his appreciation for outdoor work. He had been to hatcheries before, just to observe. Tuesday was his first time getting hands-on experience in one.
A friend recommended the internship to him and though it has only been a few weeks, he would do it again next summer.
“Because this can be a new opportunity to learn new things,” he said.
He said he could see himself working at a similar facility one day.
Jade Salgado, a junior and the sole female student in the program, spoke with the veteran hatchery workers while she disinfected the needles used to insert the tags. She learned about their experiences cutting down trees using chainsaws and snorkeling to track salmon.
An outdoorsy person, Salgado preferred her work at the hatchery to some of her previous work.
“I’d rather do this instead of mulching,” she said.
Victor Fariaz, a sophomore, said he likely would not do the internship next year, since he wants to get a summer job. This year he was too young, so he appreciated the opportunity to earn a class credit and some money. He said he would recommend the program to underclassmen in a similar situation.
Creating opportunities
Pacific Education Institute, or PEI, is a nonprofit organization based in Olympia that focuses on science education for Washington’s students and teachers. It facilitates education opportunities around the state. This internship is the only restoration ecology one it has in Eastern Washington.
The funding for the internship came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Bay Watershed Education and Training program, said Merritt Mitchell Wajeeh, the outreach and communications manager for Mid-Columbia Fisheries.
Mitchell Wajeeh also organized the field outings for the internship.
“Getting them out in the field, having it be so experiential, I think is this is such an important component to bringing home exactly what a career in the natural resources might look like to them,” she said.
A PEI grant helped pay for work gear and outfits for the students, so they wouldn’t need to pay anything, said science teacher Robin Driver.
When she was in school, she did not have a program like this. Neither did Mid-Columbia Fisheries’ education coordinator Tori Wood or PEI’s Megan Rivard. But they wished they had.
“I’m incredibly jealous but also immensely stoked to build these opportunities,” Wood said.
In her role at Mid-Columbia Fisheries, Wood is looking to increase the number of hands-on opportunities for students.
Hatchery manager DJ Brownlee was around throughout the morning, educating the students on how the hatchery works and its history. The hatchery is run by Yakama Nation Fisheries and is named after a Yakama elder and former tribal council chairman who advocated for salmon recovery.
Brownlee said since the beginning of operations in 2020, the hatchery has not had many student groups come through. But he was excited for the Eisenhower students to get hands-on experience.
He wanted students to walk away with an introduction to some of the natural resource jobs out there, as well as an understanding of the cultural and ecological importance of salmon in the area.
Salmon are a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest. Research scientist Todd Newsome said salmon survival rates in different creeks shows how hospitable the local ecosystem is. And a healthy ecosystem benefits everyone.
The way Newsome sees it, young people tend to be open to new experiences. A visit to the hatchery could spur an interest in a student to pursue biology, ecology or environmental law.
“Even if we only get one or two who may be interested, one might figure out how to save salmon,” he said.
