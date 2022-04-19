A Granger High School staff member found a handgun in a student’s locker Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, a Granger School District announcement said.
Granger administrators placed the district on a secure and teach lockdown. School officials confiscated the weapon, the announcement said.
School officials do not think that the student intended to use the gun to threaten the school, but had it due to outside circumstances, the announcement said. The student is subject to disciplinary actions.
Law enforcement is also involved in the investigation, according to the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.