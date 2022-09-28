Granger High School teacher Stephanie King won a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award from the U.S. State Department, according to a news release.
The Fulbright program is an international educational exchange program run by the state department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The program offers various exchange opportunities to students and educators.
The Global Classrooms Program is a yearlong opportunity for K-12 teachers to collaborate and learns skills that will benefit their students, according to its website. The program includes a semester-long online course on global education and a few weeks of travel to immerse the educators in another culture.
King won the Regional Teacher of the Year Award from Educational Service District 105 in 2019 for her leadership work at Granger High School.
