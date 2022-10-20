The smell of fresh rubber was in the air at the opening of Granger High School’s new track Wednesday afternoon. Granger School District officials and high school students gathered for the ribbon cutting and the first laps on the new track.
Track coaches Gary Ely and Kris Vickers cut the ribbon to officially open the track.
After the ribbon cutting, students could run a first lap. Freshman Armando Cortez sprinted around and expressed his approval of the new track.
“It’s fire,” he said.
Granger Superintendent Brian Hart said he expects the new track will entice more students to join the track team. Middle school students and community members will also be able to use it.
“It's going to be great for the students and the community,” he said.
The district broke ground on the new track in June, retiring the old one after 52 years.
Granger school board member and former track coach Ron Fleming said when he joined the district 50 years ago, the track was pristine. But as schools moved away from cinder tracks, it became outdated.
“People didn't want to come here because we had the cinder (track). Now, we'll probably be overworked,” he laughed.
With the modern track, the district can host track meets with athletes from around the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.