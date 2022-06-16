Granger High School officials invite alumni and community members to spend some time on the school's 52-year-old track before a new one is put in.
People can come to run or walk one last mile at the high school from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a school district announcement.
Granger school board member and former track coach Ron Fleming said people do not have to complete the whole mile, but it’s a chance for the community to say goodbye to the track generations of students used.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new track will begin at 1 p.m., the announcement said. Granger Superintendent Brian Hart expects the new track to be completed by September.
