Granger school officials took the first step in construction when they broke ground on a new track at Granger High School on Saturday, according to a district announcement.
After 52 years, Granger High School will get a new track, which school officials hope will increase interest in the track program and be a source of community pride.
Granger Superintendent Brian Hart said the school board has wanted new track for the past few years.
The project will cost about $1.5 million, and the district is using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for it.
“Part of the reason that the state allowed us to use this for the track is we wanted to be able to get kids outside with P.E.,” Hart said.
The new track will be finished around September, he said.
Ron Fleming, a Granger school board member and a former track coach, said when that track was built in 1970, it was one of the nicest around and frequently used for track meets. But after decades of use, the track became much rougher.
“Some of the comments I'm getting back from former track runners, what they remember about the old track is the skinned knees and hands that came from falling on it because that gravel was unmerciful,” he said.
After the new track is complete, Fleming expects more students will be interested in the track program.
Granger’s Athletic Director Dave Pearson said there were about 40 high school students in the track program this school year. He anticipates 60 or more students being involved in future years.
Hart said students are proud of the new gym recently built at the high school. He believes the new track will provoke similar feelings.
“I think they're going to talk about the track too, which is a nice source of pride for them,” he said.
The track will also be open for the community to use, Fleming said.
Granger alumni and community members showed up to walk or run one “last mile” around the track Saturday before the groundbreaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.