Grandview community members discussed bullying, inclusion and the role families play in a child’s education with superintendent finalist Jose Rivera on Wednesday.
Rivera touted his 23-year history with the district and experiences as a Hispanic person as some of the main reasons why he’d be the best fit for a district with a 93% Hispanic student body. He is the district's current acting superintendent.
He is one of three finalists being considered for the position. The candidates are meeting with the school board, staff, and community members this week. Community meetings have been held in English and Spanish.
One community member asked Rivera how his knowledge of the district would serve as an asset compared to the other two candidates who due to being new to the area, could bring in fresh ideas.
“We tried new blood already,” Rivera said. “I’ve been in the community for 23 years. I’m a Lower Valley resident. I know where we’ve been and I know where we want to go,” Rivera said.
The topic of bullying was prominent at both meetings. Grandparents, parents and students shared concerns about rising instances of bullying in Grandview schools.
One grandparent said they’d had to pull their grandchild out of Grandview Middle School after he attempted suicide. She said it was only after multiple unanswered calls that her grandchild was given a week off for his mental health. She did not feel this was enough.
She asked Rivera how he’d ensure children like hers aren’t brought to that point. Other parents asked similar questions.
“That is a concern we’re aware of,” Rivera said. “I think it’s going to take some education for our students, parents, our administrators, our teachers to recognize bullying and develop a good plan to address some of those things.”
Rivera offered up ideas like the development of an anti-bullying campaign across the school district and creating a robust method for reporting bullying anonymously.
He also suggested developing social-emotional classes or lessons "so that kids feel safe reporting these behaviors.”
One high school student asked how Rivera would raise the quality of instruction. He said in his high school English class, students would be given simple assignments like picking words out of random letters.
“We have to focus on high-quality instruction,” Rivera said in Spanish. “It’s important for me as a superintendent to be inside classrooms and to see firsthand what is or isn’t being done. I’ll work with principals and instructors to get you better instruction. Being present in all the schools is something I can do to support our students and our staff.”
One parents asked about school-shooting preparedness. In addition to having school resource officers and security guards, Rivera said staff and students receive training in case of a worst-case scenario.
Rivera said the school district is working with ESD 105 to be up to date on best practices for keeping students safe.
"We know this causes everyone a lot of stress but we do these exercises not to scare students but to teach them how to be safe," Rivera said.
He fielded questions about basic education in elementary schools like learning to tell time, counting change and knowing how to read measurements on rulers.
He said such questions help highlight the relationship between students, their homes and the schools. He said getting parents more involved in their child’s education is one of his goals.
Rivera said students learn at different rates and that sometimes how primary and secondary education is split into 180-day blocks makes it difficult to make sure all kids are learning at the same pace.
“If we’re producing kids that don’t know certain things, the finger comes back at us,” Rivera said. “So we have to look at our instruction, work with our teachers to improve the quality of instruction so they do develop the skills, knowledge and disposition to be able to go off to college, the workforce, whatever they want to do … I agree, we need to look at our system a little bit closer.”
Interviews with Yakima School District Deputy Superintendent Robert Darling were scheduled Thursday. Bryan Jones, assistant superintendent of the Burlington-Edison School District, was interviewed on Tuesday.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
The Grandview school board decided in February to not enter a new contract with Superintendent Henry Strom and to place him on administrative leave until his contract expires in June. Strom was recently named the executive director of Native education for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
