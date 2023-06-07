Grandview community members heard superintendent finalist Bryan Jones discuss his approach to bullying and building relationships during a public meeting Tuesday night at the Grandview School District’s learning center.
The Grandview school board invited the public to English- and Spanish-language questions and answer sessions with Jones as a part of its search for the district’s next superintendent. The board collected surveys from community members after the interviews.
Jones is the assistant superintendent of the Burlington-Edison School District, which serves about 3,400 students in Skagit County. He is a Washington State University and University of Washington alum. He began his educational career as a high school social studies teacher and moved up the administrative ladder in his current district, he said.
He discussed turning down the opportunity to apply for the superintendent position in his own district, saying he respected the community’s desire to look for a person of color to fill the role.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I made,” he said. “But it was in service of my community and people that I trust.”
A community member asked him about his experience with different demographics in his current district. The Grandview School District serves about 3,600 students, many from low-income families. It has sizable migrant, farmworker and English Language Learner student populations.
He said he worked closely with members of the Hispanic community in the Burlington area. He reworked the district’s crediting system to more smoothly grant bilingual students language credits. And he and his family help local migrant families at Christmas time to give them gifts and necessities.
“I think I bring some experience to the table in working with our Hispanic community,” He said. “That is why I sought this opportunity out, specifically here in Grandview. I think my skill set is a good match for the things that you may need.”
Some parents shared personal stories of their children being bullied and the harm that these incidents caused. They asked about his approach to bullying.
Jones said his method focuses on follow through. In these situations he expects building and district leaders to develop a plan to deal with the situation and see it through.
A student in the audience asked about what he would do about local gang activity. Jones said that people seek out gangs when they do not feel like they belong anywhere else. He believes in focusing on building strong relationships and understanding what is going on in the lives of troubled students. He said making mistakes is a part of growing up.
“And we have to be able to give them second chances and be able to be there and stay in their corner,” he said.
Jones is one of three finalists for superintendent who will meet with district stakeholders this week. Prior to the public interviews, Jones met with district employee groups and the school board.
Meetings with the other two finalists are planned Wednesday and Thursday. Acting Grandview Superintendent Jose Rivera will meet with stakeholders Wednesday. YSD Deputy Superintendent Robert Darling will meet Thursday. The public meetings are at the district’s learning center at 313 Division St. in Grandview. The English language meeting will begin each evening at 7 p.m., followed by a Spanish-language meeting at 7:50 p.m.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
The Grandview school board decided in February to not enter a new contract with Superintendent Henry Strom and to place him on administrative leave until his contract expires in June. Strom was recently named the executive director of Native education for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
