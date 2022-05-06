Grandview School District’s replacement levy officially passed April 26 with about 63% voter approval.
The replacement levy received 1,078 yes votes out of 1,719 total votes in Yakima and Benton counties, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office. The Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Division and canvassing board certified the results Friday afternoon.
The district needed a simple majority to pass the replacement educational programs and operations levy, which collect money for things like extracurricular activities and additional staff from 2023-26.
This was Grandview’s second attempt at passing a replacement levy this year. The first attempt narrowly missed its mark, with about 48% voter approval. It garnered about 63% voter approval in the April 26 election.
The estimated levy rate is $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home, the district said. The rate is lower than what the district proposed in February. District officials said the revised rate reflected new housing developments in the area which are expected to help with levy funding.
While districts provide figures on how much a levy is expected to cost a property owner per year, officials stress they are estimates. Voters are approving or voting against the amount of money collected over a levy’s duration, not the levy rate.
Highland, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts passed levies earlier this year.
