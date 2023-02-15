The Grandview school board has placed Superintendent Henry Strom on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave for the duration of his contract.
The school board made the decision on Tuesday, according to a statement on the district’s website that was confirmed by district communications manager Elena Olmstead.
The board appointed Jose Rivera as acting superintendent, according to the statement. He is the district's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
Strom’s contract with the district expires June 30. According to the statement, the decision to place Strom on administrative leave for the duration of his contract was made to “enable a smooth transition.” Olmstead did not elaborate on what that transition would entail. She confirmed this was not a retirement.
No reason was given for the decision. Members of the Grandview school board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Olmstead said the district will release a statement from Rivera soon.
Strom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Strom has been superintendent in Grandview since 2016. Before that he served as superintendent in the Mt. Adams School District for five years.
The Grandview School District has about 3,600 students.
This story is developing and will be updated.
