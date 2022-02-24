The Grandview School District will ask voters again in April to approve a replacement levy for school programs.
The levy fell just short of the 50% needed for approval in the February special election.
The Grandview school board voted this week to put the replacement educational programs and operations levy on the April 26, 2022, ballot, district spokesperson Elena Olmstead said.
The estimated proposed levy rate will be $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home each year for 2023 through 2026, Olmstead said. It is expected to raise up to $2 million in 2023, increasing each year up to $2.45 million in 2026.
About 48% of voters approved the replacement levy in February, or 630 out of 1,308 votes total, according to the certified election results.
The levy proposed in the February ballot had slightly higher proposed rates each year but was still estimated to raise $2 million in 2023 and more each year. Olmstead said that new housing developments going up in the area are expected to help with levy funding.
The district was surprised that its first attempt at a replacement levy failed to pass, but it is working on being more transparent with the community to help garner support for its next attempt, Olmstead said.
Replacement levies are not a new tax. Grandview’s current educational programs and operations levy will expire at the end of 2022.
The money raised by the levy helps pay for resources not covered in basic education. That can include advanced placement classes, highly capable programs, extracurriculars and additional school personnel, like school resource officers and special education support staff, Olmstead said. The state provides additional funds to districts that pass local levies.
“This levy money pays for all of those things that help make school special,” she said.
