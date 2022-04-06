The Grandview School District will seek a replacement educational programs and operations levy in the April 26, 2022, special election, after voters rejected a previous levy proposal in February.
The district is seeking a four-year replacement levy for 2023-26, according to Yakima County Elections Office documents. Replacement levies are not new taxes. This levy would replace the current levy that expires at the end of this year.
Under the proposed levy, the district could raise up to $2 million in 2023. That total would increase by $150,000 each year, reaching $2.45 million in 2026, according to elections office documents.
The estimated levy rate is a steady $1.64 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home, the documents said. The rate is lower than what the district proposed in February.
While districts provide figures on how much a levy is expected to cost a property owner per year, officials stress they are estimates. Voters are approving or voting against the amount of money collected over a levy’s duration, not the levy rate.
Programs and operations levies help fund additional staff, student programs and technology. The state provides additional matching funds after a levy is passed, known as local effort assistance.
Currently, Grandview receives about $2 of state matching funds for every $1 of local funds collected, according to the district’s website. Funds related to the levy make up about 9% of the district’s budget.
Grandview attempted to pass a replacement levy in the February special election earlier this year. It received about 48% voter approval, or 630 votes out of 1,308 total. Levies require a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.
In the February election, the proposed levy totals were the same as the ones on the April ballot. But the estimated rate was $1.73 per $1,000 of assessed value on a person’s home in 2023, increasing each year up to $1.96 in 2026.
District Communications Manager Elena Olmstead previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic that new housing developments going up in the area are expected to help with levy funding.
Since this is Grandview’s second attempt at the levy this year, if it does not pass, the district will have to wait until February 2023 to try again, according to the elections office. The district’s current levy expires at the end of 2022.
Ballots for the special election will go out April 8.
