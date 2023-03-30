The Grandview School District wants to know what community members are looking for in a new superintendent.
The district has sent out an online survey and will be having community meetings to gather input, according to a district announcement Wednesday.
The district will have community meetings on April 11 at Grandview High School. The 6 p.m. meeting will be in Spanish and the subsequent 7 p.m. meeting will be in English, the announcement said.
The survey is available in English and Spanish online at bit.ly/yhr-gsdsurvey. It closes at 5 p.m. April 10.
Grandview partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates, a search agency that helps school districts find and attract superintendent candidates while offering guidance for the hiring process. The agency also helped Sunnyside and Selah school districts find new superintendents in recent years.
The Grandview school board decided in February to not enter a new contract with Superintendent Henry Strom and to place him on administrative leave until his current contract expires in June. Assistant superintendent of teaching and learning Jose Rivera is acting superintendent.
Board members previously told the Yakima Herald-Republic that they anticipated the new superintendent to take office in July, which is when most superintendent contracts begin, and lead the district during the 2023-24 school year.
