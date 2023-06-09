Robert Darling, who has been a school administrator in Yakima and Selah, will be the new superintendent of the Grandview School District.
The Grandview school board selected Darling on Thursday evening after interviewing three finalists for the job this week. Darling will begin his tenure as superintendent July 1, pending contract approval. The board will vote on the contract at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, a district announcement said.
Darling is the deputy superintendent of the Yakima School District. Prior to joining YSD, he served in various administrative roles, including as the principal at John Campbell Primary School in Selah.
Darling was the last of three finalists to interview for the superintendent position. During a public forum Thursday evening, he spoke with community members about bullying in schools and working with a majority Hispanic student body.
Darling introduced himself as someone excited to bring change and progress to Grandview schools. He said working as a deputy superintendent for one of the largest school districts in the state equipped him to handle the position in Grandview. Grandview has about 3,600 students.
“Deputy superintendent means you have to run the day-to-day operations of the district while the superintendent shakes hands and kisses babies,” Darling said. “So over the last couple of years, I’ve been in charge of all our departments, human resources, teaching and learning, transportation.”
He has experience working with unions, land procurement and establishing dual language programs in Yakima schools.
The first question of the night was about Darling’s willingness to move to Grandview from Yakima. He said yes, but that he wanted to wait a year or so for his kids to finish their dual language programs.
“I wouldn’t take a job somewhere where we wouldn’t be committed to living,” Darling said.
When asked how he’d address bullying within Grandview schools, a popular question for all three finalists, Darling said while bullying is an issue in all schools, he learned adding structure to free time like recess can help keep kids occupied and help prevent bullying.
He said putting together different activities and games for children during recess greatly reduced instances of bullying when he worked in Selah.
“I can’t say that I’ve ever worked in a building that didn’t have bullying,” Darling said. “What we found is that when we provided structure, especially during recess time, we had zero bullying, zero disciplinary issues.”
Another community member asked Darling how he’d make sure children graduate with marketable skills. Darling said while he was confident that kids were leaving school with these skills already, he did put an emphasis on vocational training.
“I’m absolutely for vocational ed,” Darling said. “Nowadays we call that career technical education. We have pathways students can get in that are designed to have them leave high school with an industry certificate in welding or in agriculture or biomedicine … these are very marketable skills.”
The two other finalists for the superintendent position were Burlington-Edison School District Assistant Superintendent Bryan Jones and acting Grandview Superintendent Jose Rivera. Prior to being named acting superintendent by the school board in February, Rivera worked as the district’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
The district partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
