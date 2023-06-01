The Grandview school board selected three final candidates in its search for a new superintendent. The board will meet with the finalists in separate interviews next week and will announce its choice next Friday, according to a district announcement.
The three finalists are Yakima School District deputy superintendent Rob Darling, Burlington-Edison School District assistant superintendent Bryan Jones and Grandview School District acting superintendent Jose Rivera.
Each candidate will spend a day in discussions with Grandview stakeholders next week. During the day, candidates will spend time with various district groups. In the evening,the board will interview the candidates separately in closed executive sessions. And candidates will speak with community members at nightly public forums.
The public meetings will be at the district’s learning center at 313 Division St. in Grandview. The English language meeting will begin each evening at 7 p.m., followed by a Spanish-language meeting at 7:50 p.m.
Jones will interview Tuesday, Rivera on Wednesday and Darling on Thursday.
The board selected finalists after preliminary interviews with six semi-finalists this past week. The board received 12 applications for the superintendent position. It partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
The Grandview school board decided in February to not enter a new contract with Superintendent Henry Strom and to place him on administrative leave until his contract expires in June. Strom was recently named the executive director of Native education for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Grandview School District serves about 3,600 students, many of them from low-income families. It has sizable migrant and English Language Learner student populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.