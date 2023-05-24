The Grandview school board has selected six semi-finalist candidates in its superintendent search, according to an announcement on the district’s website.
The six candidates are:
• Rob Darling, deputy superintendent of the Yakima School District
• Meagan Dawson, principal of Kulshan Middle School in Bellingham
• Bryan Jones, assistant superintendent of Burlington-Edison School District
• David Perkins, principal of Insight School of Washington
• Jose Rivera, acting superintendent of Grandview School District
• David Sotutu, superintendent of New Plymouth School District in Idaho
The board will conduct public interviews with the candidates on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31, at the district’s learning center at 313 Division St. in Grandview. The interviews will start at 5 p.m. and go until about 8:30 p.m., the announcement said.
Following the interviews, the board will select three finalists. Final interviews will be on June 6, 7 and 8. The board expects to announce its final pick for superintendent June 9, the announcement said.
The board received 12 applications for the superintendent position. It partnered with Northwest Leadership Associates for its search.
The Grandview school board decided in February to not enter a new contract with Superintendent Henry Strom and to place him on administrative leave until his contract expires in June.
