The Grandview school board has approved a three-year contract for incoming superintendent Robert Darling.
The contract set an annual base salary of $220,000, and provides additional benefits and stipends, including financial incentives to move to Grandview. The three-year contract runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
Darling is the deputy superintendent of the Yakima School District. He will take on the Grandview superintendent position July 1.
The contract promises a $25,000 stipend if Darling purchases and moves to a home within the Grandview School District boundaries by Sept. 1, 2024. He will receive a $10,000 stipend if he moves to a home within the nearby districts of Mabton, Sunnyside or Prosser.
If Darling does not move to Grandview or a nearby district by Sept. 1, 2024, the board can only extend his contract beyond June 2026 by six months. Typically, superintendent contracts are extended by at least a year at a time. The board may also decide to extend the deadline to collect the moving stipend by six months.
In a public forum that was part of the superintendent interview process, Darling said he was willing to move to Grandview from Yakima, but wanted to wait approximately a year so his children could finish their dual language programs.
In addition to his base salary, Darling will receive $5,000 a year in recognition of his doctoral degree. He will also receive a $250 stipend each month for transportation within the district. He is eligible for reimbursement for out-of-district travel. The district will also provide a work cellphone for him and cover its costs.
To promote community involvement, the district will pay or reimburse Darling for duties and expenses for up to two community organizations of his choosing, like the local chamber of commerce or Rotary Club. The district will also pay the dues for the Washington Association of School Administrators, the School Superintendents Association and other board-approved professional organizations.
The district will contribute $12,000 annually to a tax-sheltered annuity. Annually, Darling is entitled to three personal leave days, 12 sick days and 30 vacation days, not counting holidays. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life and long-term disability insurance.
Darling will succeed Henry Strom in the role of Grandview superintendent. The school board decided in February to not extend Strom’s superintendent contract, which was set to expire at the end of June. Strom has since been named the executive director of Native education for the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
During the Feb. 14 board meeting, the same meeting when Strom was placed on administrative leave, the board voted to increase Strom’s base salary for the 2022-23 contract year to $228,976, effective July 2022, according to meeting minutes.
Strom’s base salary for the 2021-22 contract year was $210,243, according to an amendment made to his contract provided by the school district.
