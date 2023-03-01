GRANDVIEW — The Grandview School District expects to have its new superintendent take office in July and lead the district for the 2023-24 school year, school board members said Tuesday.
The board decided not to enter a new contract with current Superintendent Henry Strom in February, placing him on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave until his contract expires in June.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jose Rivera is acting superintendent, while the district looks for a new leader. Superintendent contracts generally run from the start of July to the end of the next June.
The board took its first step in the superintendent search by agreeing to put out a request for proposal to companies that aid in these types of searches. During its meeting, the board voted to put the request out and review the submitted proposals in mid-March.
The board will also organize a community workgroup to give input during the superintendent search process. Board members expect to work the details out with the superintendent search agency.
“We do all agree we want the community involved,” said board member Heather Garcia-Mendoza after the meeting.
Board President Scott McKinney addressed the community in a statement on behalf of the board at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. He said the board knows the community had some questions about the decisions made regarding Strom’s contract. But he said the district’s lawyers advised them that personnel matters are not to be discussed outside of closed executive sessions.
“We know the board's decision may appear sudden, but the board assures the community that all parties involved were aware of the ongoing process,” McKinney said in the statement. “This decision was not an easy decision to make. And it was made with the consideration of many factors including the educational needs of our students and the need for a smooth transition moving forward.”
After the meeting, McKinney and Garcia-Mendoza did not specify what decision they would like to see the district move in, but agreed it was time for change.
The other Grandview board members are Andrea Arteaga, Chuck Stegeman and Dan Hall.
The 3,600-student district last engaged in a search for a new superintendent in 2016, when it selected Strom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.