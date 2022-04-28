Grandview School District officials and Grandview police tracked down the person making potential threats against Grandview schools and determined the threats were unsubstantial, according to a district announcement Thursday morning, April 28, 2022.
School officials learned of the threat Wednesday night and worked with police to track down the source, the announcement said. Grandview High School administrators will handle discipline of that person.
This development comes after Grandview law enforcement and district officials handled an incident where a student brought a firearm onto the high school campus Wednesday, according to a previous district announcement. A strong police presence on campus was arranged for Thursday because of this.
Classes will continue as planned Thursday, the announcement said.
Mabton School District faced a similar situation this week, as well. Potential online threats caused the district to cancel classes Wednesday. District officials and Mabton police found the source of those threats and that student was expelled, according to a Mabton police Facebook post. Classes resumed Thursday.
