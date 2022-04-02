Grandview High School's mariachi program has grown in popularity since being revitalized, with over 70 students — split up into two classes — …

Yakima Arts talk Podcast

Listen to the Grandview High School Mariachi group and hear more from its members in Yakima Herald-Republic’s podcast.

In "Yakima Arts Talk," YH-R education reporter Vanessa Ontiveros explores arts education in the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.

Rural communities often have less access to arts programs. But as many students and educators will attest, art is a deeply meaningful part of their lives. The monthly podcast will provide a look at arts education in the Yakima Valley and how it is faring during the pandemic.

Listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.