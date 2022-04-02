The vibrant sound of mariachi music is a staple of weddings, quinceañeras and the Grandview High School band room.
So popular that it had to be split up into two daily classes a day, the mariachi program has about 70 students this school year. Participants range from freshman to seniors. Students with various levels of experience can play the violin, trumpet or one of three types of guitars used in mariachi.
Many students in the high school group said they got their start in Grandview Middle School’s mariachi program. And over the years, their skills and pride have grown.
“I love what I do. I find it amazing that we can play these tunes and go out and perform for people,” said sophomore trumpet player Leonardo Arzate.
After a spectacular showing at a regional music competition, Mariachi Gran Vista earned a spot at a state music competition scheduled April 29 at Central Washington University. Thirteen mariachi students from all four grades will compete, with some of their classmates cheering them on.
Growing the group
Interest in mariachi has grown over the past few years at the school. Band director Scott Carson said when he took the role six years ago, he was asked to revitalize the program, which only had about a dozen students in it.
Though he had experience teaching music in other schools around Washington, he did not have experience with mariachi. So, he drew on his students’ own histories with mariachi.
He asked his students the songs they knew since it would be easier for him to learn and for them to perform. Their knowledge helped make up for his lack of experience, but it was not always perfect.
“I owned a lot of mistakes the first year,” he said.
He said that first year was all about relationship building. And his approach paid off. The next year, students who had quit the program started coming back, he said. Word of mouth spread that the new director was taking it seriously.
Mariachi pride
Students involved in mariachi this year have many reasons for joining. For some students, it was as simple as a general interest in music. But for others, mariachi is something that has been with them their whole lives.
Freshman violin player and vocalist Paola Lara Campos said she was drawn to the group because of her background.
“I wanted to participate in mariachi for the reason that is was my culture, something that I always grew up listening to,” she said. “Mariachi music is beautiful.”
About 85% of the city of Grandview’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Senior violin player and president of the mariachi group Mikaela Ramos said that mariachi has been a way for her to connect to her Mexican heritage.
“I think it’s really important in a cultural aspect,” she said. “Like I know the majority of us are pretty much Mexican, Hispanic, and a lot of people’s parents actually come from Mexico, I would say, in here. So, I think it’s just getting in touch with their culture.”
Some mariachi students have family members who perform in outside mariachi groups, and a few said they want to continue performing mariachi in college or beyond.
Sunnyside High School, also in the Lower Valley, has a mariachi program as well.
Band director Carson said he would like to see that expand.
“You could make a really strong argument for pretty much any high school between the Tri-Cities and Yakima and even beyond for having a program,” he said.
Upcoming competition
Mariachi Gran Vista earned a superior rating at the Yakima Valley Music Education Association regional competition in February and qualified to compete at the Washington Music Educators Association competition on April 29 at Central Washington University.
Carson said the competition group is largely student run and he is proud of their hard work. He would love to see them recognized at the state competition next month.
It was group president Ramos’ job to pick which students would be competing. She looked not only for talent, but commitment.
She said at the beginning of the year, she was a bit nervous about their prospects, as the pandemic stopped the group from performing together for over a year. But after months of practice and recent success, she has a good feeling about their chances.
“Just hearing how we played at regionals, I’m really confident we’re going to place this year,” she said. “I feel good about the state competition.”
