As soon as Garfield Elementary School second-grader Irvin Nesta-Perales saw school librarian Heidi Rikard standing on his front step, he ran over to give her a hug. The pair had not seen each other since the last school year ended. She affectionately referred to him as her “joke kid” because of his love for knock-knock jokes.
Nesta-Perales will start second grade at Garfield next week. Tuesday afternoon, he met his new teacher Sarahi Maldonado, and she answered his mother’s questions about the new school year. He interjected to show off his crooked teeth and later brought out his backpack and matching lunchbox.
Teachers and staff at Garfield and other schools sometimes make home visits, but it’s a first for Garfield staff to visit every student before classes start. On Tuesday, dozens of teachers, paraprofessionals and other school staff aimed to visit nearly all of the 476 kids enrolled for the upcoming school year.
Through the visits, school staff aimed to strengthen relationships with families said Principal Steve Brownlow.
“We want our families to know we really do care about their kids,” he said. “And we think showing up at their house and taking the time to welcome them back to the school year is a great way to show that.”
Visiting each student
Brownlow heard about a school in Kentucky that made home visits to all its students and took inspiration from it. It’s something he and the school staff have discussed for years.
“This last spring, we put it out there again as an idea and there was a really good reception,” he said.
Nearly every teacher took part Tuesday, along with paraprofessionals, counselors and other staff. Some who could not participate due to their schedules will visit families in the coming days, Brownlow said. He joined Maldonado and Rikard on some of their afternoon visits.
Staff members worked in groups, always with at least one Spanish-speaking member. Last school year, 60% of Garfield students were English Language learners, according to data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Teachers visited the homes of the students they will have in class this fall. They also delivered drawstring backpacks with information on the upcoming school year and answered questions from students and parents.
The staff started early, but by mid-day the summer heat set in and Maldonado and Rikard were grateful their black Garfield t-shirts hid sweat well.
Maldonado used her phone to navigate from house to house. The women traversed broken sidewalks, passed barking chihuahuas and dodged sprinklers. At each home they would knock twice, then call if no one answered.
Brownlow explained that for safety purposes teachers were not going inside the homes. It was up to each group’s discretion whether to open unlocked gates or go into yards with dogs. The school let families know ahead of time that teachers planned visits for Tuesday.
Warm welcomes
The school gave parents the option to opt out of the home visits, Brownlow said. But none did. Instead, the reaction from parents and students was mostly positive.
Orengel Perales, the mother of jokester Irvin, said she felt good getting to meet his teacher and that they were willing to come out to her home.
Rikard, who had about 40 visits for two classes scheduled Tuesday, said the parents she met that morning were welcoming.
“So positive, very warm, thankful that we came by,” she said of the reception.
One little girl they visited that morning was so excited to see them, she began to cry, Maldonado said. Her mom said she asks every day how much longer until classes start back up.
“It was just such a sweet moment to see how much she missed school,” she said.
The staff were just as happy to see their students. Rikard, who works with kids throughout the grade levels as a librarian, said she loves watching them grow.
“I was really looking forward to seeing the kids and it was worth it,” she said.
Building connections
The home visits aimed to strengthen connections throughout the school community, starting with the relationships between families and the school, Brownlow said.
“The No. 1 goal would be for us to make a stronger connection between home and school,” he said. “The better connections we make, the higher the engagement will be with families, their students and the school.”
The day also served as a staff bonding experience, he said. They ate pizza together during a break in visits.
As they walked, Maldonado and Rikard traded jokes and commiserated over the goathead thorns that kept sticking to their shoes. They frequently ran in to fellow groups of Garfield staff making the rounds.
And the visits gave staff a look into the home lives of their kids. Some lived in guest houses or down the street from abandoned homes or were without adult supervision for part of the day.
“It just gives you an idea of where they are and how to connect with them,” Maldonado said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.