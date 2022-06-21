The former Toppenish High School student who spoke out about alleged inappropriate behavior from two former educators has filed a tort claim against the Toppenish School District seeking $500,000 in damages, according to documents obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
A civil tort claim documents an alleged wrong that causes an individual to suffer loss or harm from the actions of a person or group in the claim. It is the first step to filing a civil lawsuit. Under Washington law, the individual has to cite how the other person acted with extreme and outrageous behavior or intentionally or recklessly inflicted emotional distress.
The claim, prepared by Yakima’s Montoya Hinkley Law Firm, alleges that while the teenager was a high school senior, John L. and Bertha Cerna "groomed" her so that John Cerna could have sexual relations with her. It also alleged that the Cernas gave her alcohol and attempted to give her narcotics, according to the claim.
The teenager previously obtained an order of protection against John L. Cerna, better known as Johnny. Johnny and Bertha Cerna are the son and daughter-in-law, respectively, of Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna.
The Herald-Republic is not naming the former student because she was a minor at the time of the alleged events and because of the nature of the allegations.
Superintendent Cerna and Assistant Superintendent Shawn Myers declined to comment for this story. Bertha Cerna also declined to comment for this story. Johnny Cerna did not respond to a voicemail requesting comment.
A district investigation undertaken by Yakima lawyer Sarah Wixson found that it was “more probable than not” that Johnny Cerna and Bertha Cerna became inappropriately close with the teen while she was still a student and Johnny Cerna attempted to solicit sex from her, among other allegations. The district fired Johnny and Bertha Cerna after the report came out in January. The pair were put on administrative leave in May 2021 when the student came forward with her allegations.
During the investigation, Johnny Cerna denied knowing the teenager well and had no memory of exchanging messages with her. Bertha Cerna denied giving the student alcohol, according to Wixson’s reports.
No criminal charges have been filed.
The claim alleged that the school district and Superintendent John M. Cerna are liable for the events because they were negligent in the hiring and supervising of Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
Superintendent Cerna, due to his proximity to his son and daughter-in-law, should have been aware of the couple’s lack of moral and physical qualifications for their jobs as educators, the claim said. The claim also alleged that Superintendent Cerna was effectively warned that Johnny and Bertha Cerna were not fit to be educators, as rumors of misconduct, inappropriate behavior and alcohol and drug use by Johnny and Bertha Cerna circulated in the community for years.
The claim stated that the teenager suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder due to Johnny and Bertha Cerna’s actions and the negligence of the school district.
The claim against the school district was filed May 19. Under Washington law, the claimant must wait 60 days after the tort claim was filed before filing a lawsuit.
The former student's attorney declined to comment for this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.